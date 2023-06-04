LSU baseball game against Oregon State postponed until Sunday
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game vs. Oregon State has been postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday, June 3.
The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 4, starting at 2 p.m.
LSU’s game against Oregon St. has been moved to 2:00 p.m. CT Sunday due to weather tonight.— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 4, 2023
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.