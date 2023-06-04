BBB Accredited Business
LSU baseball game against Oregon State postponed until Sunday

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball game vs. Oregon State has been postponed due to inclement weather on Saturday, June 3.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 4, starting at 2 p.m.

