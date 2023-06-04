BBB Accredited Business
Man shot inside Bourbon Street bar early Sunday, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot inside a Bourbon Street bar early Sunday (June 4), New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, the 30-year-old victim said he heard a single gunshot and followed other patrons out of a nightclub in the 300 block of Bourbon Street, then realized he had been shot in the stomach.

The gunman ran from the bar, turning right on St. Louis Street, right again on Royal Street and then was lost from sight in the French Quarter, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:57 a.m. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

