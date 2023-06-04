BBB Accredited Business
Man shot, killed in Marrero Saturday afternoon, JPSO says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon (June 3) in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Melba Place around 4:30 pm.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect or motive information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

