More storms are possible each day over the next week

Keep the rain gear handy this week
Rain potential over the next 7 days.
Rain potential over the next 7 days.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have seasonable temperatures with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms this week.

A few isolated showers and storms could linger into the early evening hours but they should fizzle out as we lose the daytime heating. Overnight lows will once again fall to the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday’s highs will be around 90° with higher chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Each day this week, we’ll see chances for thunderstorms. Highs
on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be slightly cooler and in the mid to upper 80s. We return to the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead to the middle of June (the next work week), a ridge of high pressure looks to build in from the southwest. This could promote more heat and high humidity. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year could be right around the corner.

