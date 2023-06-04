BBB Accredited Business
Seasonal temperatures and afternoon storms this week

Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The summer pattern continues for the end of the weekend and this week.

Highs will be in the low 90s Sunday with a chance for pop-up afternoon storms, especially in the coastal regions.

Temperatures lower slightly into the work week in the 80s by Tuesday as upper-level low pressure moves into the area. Afternoon storm chances continue throughout the week. Temperatures bounce around normal in the upper 80s and low 90s through the second half of the week.

