Three-alarm fire displaces 22 people from residences in Mid-City, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire early Sunday (June 4) displaced 22 people from three residences on South Solomon Street in Mid-City, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The blaze destroyed or caused extensive damage to two duplexes and a large house in the 600 block of South Solomon Street near the corner of Ulloa Street. The fire was reported at 6:09 a.m. and 68 NOFD firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze shortly before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or the evacuated residents. Two dogs were rescued and required oxygen, the NOFD said. Personnel from the Red Cross were on scene to assist the residents of the burned structures.

Fire destroyed a home in the 600 block of South Solomon Street early Sunday (June 4). (WVUE-Fox 8)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A charred vehicle sits amid the burned rubble of a house fire Sunday (June 4) in the 600 block of Solomon Street. (New Orleans Fire Department)

