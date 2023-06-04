Three-alarm fire displaces 22 people from three residences in Mid-City, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire early Sunday (June 4) displaced 22 people from three residences on South Solomon Street in Mid-City, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The blaze destroyed or caused extensive damage to two duplexes and a large house in the 600 block of South Solomon Street near the corner of Ulloa Street. The fire was reported at 6:09 a.m. and 48 NOFD firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze shortly before 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported among firefighters or the evacuated residents. Two dogs were rescued and required oxygen, the NOFD said. Personnel from the Red Cross were on scene to assist the residents of the burned structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

