Three-alarm fire ravages home in Mid-City, NOFD says

Fire destroyed a home in the 600 block of South Solomon Street early Sunday (June 4).
Fire destroyed a home in the 600 block of South Solomon Street early Sunday (June 4).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire destroyed at least one home early Sunday (June 4) on South Solomon Street in Mid-City.

No injuries were immediately reported, but the New Orleans Fire Department has not yet provided information on the blaze, which started around 6:30 a.m. The fire appeared to be extinguished around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

