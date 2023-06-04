Three-alarm fire ravages home in Mid-City, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-alarm fire destroyed at least one home early Sunday (June 4) on South Solomon Street in Mid-City.

No injuries were immediately reported, but the New Orleans Fire Department has not yet provided information on the blaze, which started around 6:30 a.m. The fire appeared to be extinguished around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

