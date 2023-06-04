Tulane baseball season ends with 10-2 loss to Sam Houston State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Tulane’s Cinderella postseason baseball ride finally came to an end Sunday (June 4) with a 10-2 loss to Sam Houston State.

The contest started Saturday at 2 p.m. but was suspended by lightning and the threat of severe weather. It resumed Sunday with Tulane trailing 7-2 in the seventh inning, before the Bearkats added three runs on an eighth-inning home run by Justin Wishkoski.

The Green Wave finished the 2023 campaign with a 19-42 record. Tulane entered the Baton Rouge Regional with 40 losses, an NCAA tournament record.

The Wave qualified for the NCAA regional by winning the AAC Tournament.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.