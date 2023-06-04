BBB Accredited Business
Tulane season ends with a loss to Sam Houston

The Wave qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the AAC Tournament.
The Wave qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the AAC Tournament.(Tulane Univeristy)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s Cinderella postseason ride finally came to an end with a loss on Sunday to Sam Houston, 10-2.

The contest started at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but finally ended on Sunday after a long weather delay. On Sunday the score was 7-2, the Bearkats added three runs on Sunday courtesy of a 3-run homer by Justin Wishkoski.

The Green Wave finished the 2023 campaign with a 19-42 record. Tulane entered the Baton Rouge Regional with 40 losses, an NCAA Tournament record.

The Wave qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the AAC Tournament.

