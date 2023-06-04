Tulane season ends with a loss to Sam Houston
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s Cinderella postseason ride finally came to an end with a loss on Sunday to Sam Houston, 10-2.
The contest started at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but finally ended on Sunday after a long weather delay. On Sunday the score was 7-2, the Bearkats added three runs on Sunday courtesy of a 3-run homer by Justin Wishkoski.
The Green Wave finished the 2023 campaign with a 19-42 record. Tulane entered the Baton Rouge Regional with 40 losses, an NCAA Tournament record.
The Wave qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the AAC Tournament.
