Tulane season ends with a loss to Sam Houston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s Cinderella postseason ride finally came to an end with a loss on Sunday to Sam Houston, 10-2.

The contest started at 2 p.m. on Saturday, but finally ended on Sunday after a long weather delay. On Sunday the score was 7-2, the Bearkats added three runs on Sunday courtesy of a 3-run homer by Justin Wishkoski.

The Green Wave finished the 2023 campaign with a 19-42 record. Tulane entered the Baton Rouge Regional with 40 losses, an NCAA Tournament record.

The Wave qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the AAC Tournament.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.