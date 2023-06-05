5 charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding state relief program

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - A total of five people are facing charges for defrauding a state relief funds program, according to information from the Louisiana Tresurer’s office.

The following individuals have been charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding the Main Street Recovery Program, computer fraud, and theft:

Althea Scott, 45, of Jefferson Parish

Terez Bradley, 38, of St. Tammany Parish

Geliss Garrett, 34, of St. Tammany Parish

Geona Garrett, 37, of Tangipahoa Parish

Viola Combs, 59, of East Baton Rouge Parish

MSRP dispensed $262M to businesses suffering from pandemic-related operating losses across Louisiana in an average timeframe from application submission to award disbursement of 46.38 days.

Over $160M, more than four times the amount required by law, was administered to minority and military small business owners. There were 20,751 grants awarded with an average of $12,675 per business awarded. The program exceeded expectations laid out in statute with 70 percent of businesses receiving grants allotted the maximum $15,000 award amount.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.