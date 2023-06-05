BBB Accredited Business
5 charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding state relief program

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - A total of five people are facing charges for defrauding a state relief funds program, according to information from the Louisiana Tresurer’s office.

The following individuals have been charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding the Main Street Recovery Program, computer fraud, and theft:

  • Althea Scott, 45, of Jefferson Parish
  • Terez Bradley, 38, of St. Tammany Parish
  • Geliss Garrett, 34, of St. Tammany Parish
  • Geona Garrett, 37, of Tangipahoa Parish
  • Viola Combs, 59, of East Baton Rouge Parish

MSRP dispensed $262M to businesses suffering from pandemic-related operating losses across Louisiana in an average timeframe from application submission to award disbursement of 46.38 days.

Over $160M, more than four times the amount required by law, was administered to minority and military small business owners. There were 20,751 grants awarded with an average of $12,675 per business awarded. The program exceeded expectations laid out in statute with 70 percent of businesses receiving grants allotted the maximum $15,000 award amount.

