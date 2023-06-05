BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Blog: Air quality in parts of the US plummets as Canadian wildfires rage

Thousands forced to evacuate in Canada
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Canada is experiencing the worst wildfire season in recent years.

Wildfires are not uncommon in the summertime in the country, but this year weeks of hot and dry conditions have led to a surge of activity.

Over 200 wildfires have burned nearly 74 square miles across Canada. Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia have seen the most fire activity since April.

Smoke rises from a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County.
Smoke rises from a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County.(MGN)

Thousands of people have evacuated their homes since the fires began, and the flames have destroyed dozens of properties.

This weekend a rainy pattern and cooler temperatures helped with the firefight in Nova Scotia where firefighters have been battling blazes consuming more than 25-thousand acres.

In Quebec, approximately 400 firefighters are on the ground battling fires according to the province’s Fire Protection Agency.

Air quality alerts
Air quality alerts(WVUE)

Smoke from the expansive wildfires has drifted farther south, impairing air quality across the US. Air quality alerts span the northern US and even farther south into areas like Maryland and Virginia.

We could see some of the smoke travel down into our region later this week as a cold front brings the air mass to the Gulf Coast Thursday and Friday. We will likely see hazy skies and may see impaired air quality as the smoke is carried into the area.

Smoke forecast
Smoke forecast(WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Bruce: Spotty pm storms through the week
Bruce: Summer pattern is locking in!
Widespread shower activity today with a few heavy down pours likely.
Nicondra: Slightly less hot, but storms likely linger late
Rain chances this week
Typical summer pattern this week
Afternoon weather update for Monday, June 5