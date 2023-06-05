BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Summer pattern is locking in!

Bruce: Spotty pm storms through the week
Bruce: Spotty pm storms through the week(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we enter the first full week of June, the summer pattern of hot temps, spotty midday and pnm storms stick around. As we head deeper into the week, midday clouds will build popping storms around the area. Not everyone gets the rain.

If you do get ready for gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. Storms may start a bit later and linger into the evening. Expect about 30-40% coverage each day. Fairly typical summer weather expected for the week ahead with warm temperatures and daily showers.

