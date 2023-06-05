Bruce: Summer pattern is locking in!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we enter the first full week of June, the summer pattern of hot temps, spotty midday and pnm storms stick around. As we head deeper into the week, midday clouds will build popping storms around the area. Not everyone gets the rain.

Bruce: July is living up to its name. Summer pattern locking in as spotty midday and pm storms will dot the area through the week. highs stay hot near 90° and lows near 70°. Rinse and repeat! pic.twitter.com/cpV8cyAYTd — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 5, 2023

If you do get ready for gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. Storms may start a bit later and linger into the evening. Expect about 30-40% coverage each day. Fairly typical summer weather expected for the week ahead with warm temperatures and daily showers.

