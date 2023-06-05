BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin poses with a AED (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator)...
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin poses with a AED (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator) to help resuscitate heart attack victims, to local community groups following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin kicked off a multicity tour at his home stadium on Saturday to distribute medical equipment and promote techniques that helped save his life in January.

Hamlin handed out automated external defibrillators for close to 50 youth sports and community organizations on the Bills’ field at Highmark Stadium at the event launching his Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour.

The launch event included free CPR training for more than 1,000 people. Additional stops on Hamlin’s tour are planned for New York City, Pittsburgh, where Hamlin attended college, and Cincinnati, where six months ago Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game.

“Growing up playing sports, I never really remember ever thinking about where an AED was, or ever thinking about CPR training,” Hamlin said during a brief speech. “I don’t ever remember a coach or a parent ever knowing where an AED was in a gym or stadium, or anywhere, for that matter.

“As we learned from my personal experience, it is very important and life-changing. This program is very important because it gives life-saving care to kids in their own communities and on the field.”

Hamlin greeted youth football players and coaches for more than an hour, signing autographs, posing for photographs, tossing toy footballs and playing mini-golf with fans. Hamlin was accompanied by his parents, Mario and Nina, younger brother Damir, agents and marketing representatives.

The 25-year-old Hamlin has made it clear he plans to resume playing after being cleared by the Bills and several independent specialists. He has eased back into football activities during the Bills’ voluntary spring minicamps, performing individual drills without a helmet.

Hamlin’s collapse led to an outpouring of support from around the NFL and across North America, with donations made to his charitable organization topping more than $9 million. The Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour is the first program to use those funds.

“This is his legacy now,” said Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s marketing representative. “It helped save his life and he wants to help save as many other lives as possible. It’s not just about awareness. It’s rebranding the messaging so that everyone learns CPR, and everyone knows how to use an AED.”

Along with the Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour, the Bills have partnered with the American Heart Association to provide hands-only CPR training events in western New York.

Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association for the Buffalo/Niagara region, said the purpose is “to turn a nation of bystanders into a nation of lifesavers.”

Timely CPR intervention can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the AHA.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Two sought for intentionally setting fire inside Covington Walmart, officials say
False Recognition: How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused
FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook
U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach...
‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day