BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coroner identifies 3-year-old killed after UTV accident in Port Allen

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A three-year-old girl is dead after a UTV accident in Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified Loyalty McCray, 3, from Fort Worth, Texas, as the victim.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Landon Groger says the incident happened off of Highway 190 late Friday evening, June 2.

Several juveniles were reportedly riding on a side-by-side utility vehicle when it overturned, investigators said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Chief Deputy Coroner Yancy Guerin said the child was pronounced dead at a Baton Rouge hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Two sought for intentionally setting fire inside Covington Walmart, officials say
Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and...
State police cancel Silver Alert for missing St. Tammany man
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is asking for the public's help identifying and...
Two sought for intentionally setting fire inside Covington Walmart, officials say
(Source: MGN)
5 charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding state relief program