Family’s home ‘total loss’; firefighters battle flames for hours in Metairie

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie home is a total loss following a raging fire that went on for hours early Monday (June 5) morning.

A couple that was living in the home, located near Bonnabel Boulevard, not far from I-10, said that they have lived in the home for nearly 50 years.

Firefighters say that it is possible that the fire originally started on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, firefighters were called out to the property to put out an initial fire and it was believed at the time that those flames had been completely put out.

After the blaze early Monday morning, responders say that the home is a total loss.

Officials and family members say there are no injuries and all occupants inside the home were able to get out safely.

