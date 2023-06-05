Firefighters put out flames at home in St. Claude neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the St. Claude neighborhood, the fire department is out monitoring hot spots at a home on Marais Street.

Investigators are unsure what exactly caused the fire but say it’s possible a lightning strike from last night’s storm could have hit an a/c unit.

The NOFD says they received the first calls just before 4:30 this morning.

