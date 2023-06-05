Ghost bike dedication honors man fatally injured in crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans family mourns the loss of a loved one with a memorial dedication where police say the cyclist was struck and killed by a truck early Tuesday morning.

One witness to the fatal accident on North Claiborne Avenue calls for a change in signage to make the intersection safer for all.

The family of 43-year-old Ralph Brooks gathered Sunday at North Claiborne and St. Louis Street to dedicate a ‘ghost bike’ near the spot where Brooks was killed.

“Something has to be done. It’s too much,” said Brooks’s relative, Janique Campbell. “There’s too many. Our loved ones are leaving us.”

New Orleans Police said in an initial report that Brooks rolled through a stop sign on St. Louis Street and into the path of a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling in the left lane.

“He walked and rode these streets always. He worked out here. He lived out here,” said Campbell. “He just moved around a lot and he always paid attention to everything, his surroundings. He observed everything and everyone.”

A witness told Fox 8 on Sunday the crash happened a block further down Claiborne at the Lafitte Greenway crosswalk and that Brooks was dragged under the truck for about 50 feet in reverse.

The witness blames the crash on a sign blocking bicyclists’ view of oncoming traffic and faulty headlights on the oncoming truck.

“He could not see the car coming. And the other day, there was some guy like police that traveled right there in a little car, and I stopped to tell them to pick up that sign. They have to pick up that sign,” said the witness. “The sign can stay right there, but higher. That way the people that ride their bicycles can see the car coming. That happened to him that night. No lights, he didn’t have no lights!”

As the victim’s family prepares funeral arrangements for their unexpected loss, they hope Ralph Brooks’ death can bring change to the streets of New Orleans.

“I just ask that our leaders and our law enforcement pays more attention to our pedestrians. We live here too,” said Campbell. “We walk here too. We walk these streets. We care for these streets. I think you should care for us more as well.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by Brooks’s family has raised over $10,000 for his funeral expenses. A lawyer representing the family tells Fox 8 they are in the process of requesting city camera footage near the crash site for more details.

