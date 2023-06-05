LSU wins home run battle against Oregon St. to advance to Regional Final

NOTE: We’ll have a full recap, including reaction from head coach Jay Johnson and players, on 9News at 10.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU and Oregon State baseball teams combined for eight home runs in a back-and-forth affair with the home team Tigers pulling out the win on Sunday, June 4.

The Tigers (45-15) were victorious, 6-5, over the Beavers (40-19). LSU will play in the regional final on Monday against the winner of the Oregon State-Sam Houston matchup.

The Tigers had five home runs in the game. The last one came in the form of a solo blast by Brayden Jobert that turned out to be the game-winner.

Ty Floyd started on the mound. He allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work.

Thatcher Hurd (6-2) had a bad start but found the zone soon after and earned the win. He gave up four runs on seven hits with a season-high 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Gavin Guidry was called upon in the top of the ninth to close it out and picked up his second save of the season. He gave up just one hit and struck out two batters.

LSU loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first inning but Gavin Dugas grounded out. The Tigers also loaded the bases in the bottom of the second inning and came away empty again.

Oregon State got on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the third inning to go up 1-0.

The Beavers had an opportunity to put up more runs but the Tigers stepped up defensively.

There was a three-hour weather delay midway through the third inning. Hurd took the hump for LSU after the weather delay and gave up a homer to the first batter he faced to give Oregon State a 2-0 lead. The Beavers scored another run in the top of the fourth inning to go up 3-0.

The Tigers then roared back, starting in the bottom of the fourth. Right after a triple by Josh Pearson with one out, a “Crews Missile” to left center brought LSU within a run at 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, LSU hit back-to-back solo home runs. First, Hayden Travinski blasted one to left field, and then, Cade Beloso hit a shot to right field to give the Tigers the 4-3 lead.

LSU kept the home run party going, as Pearson led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo blast to extend the lead to 5-3.

Oregon State tied it at 5-5 in the top of the seventh on a two-run bomb over the batter’s eye.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jobert added to the long-ball fest with a solo home run of his own to put the Tigers up 6-5. LSU eventually loaded the bases but wasn’t able to extend the lead further.

