BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

The two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert, the sheriff's office said.
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested two women suspected of cocaine trafficking.

Melissa Dufour of Florida and Racquelle Anteola of California were arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

The sheriff’s office said that the two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained more than 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
Firefighters battle flames in Metairie
Family’s home set to be demolished; firefighters battle flames for hours in Metairie
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited Thursday, Peruvian official says