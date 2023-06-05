BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Slightly less hot, but storms likely linger late

Daytime heating gets a slow start due to early clouds
Widespread shower activity today with a few heavy down pours likely.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly cloudy conditions across the area slows the heat of the day with temperatures still slowly rising through the mid-morning. This should keep afternoon highs in the 80s just a bit less hot than the 90s on Sunday afternoon. Widespread rain and storms are once again likely throughout southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast with some isolated heavy down pours and small hail possible. Storms may start a bit later and linger into the evening. Expect about 60% rain coverage. Fairly typical summer weather expected for the week ahead with warm temperatures and daily showers.

