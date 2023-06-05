Nicondra: Slightly less hot, but storms likely linger late

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly cloudy conditions across the area slows the heat of the day with temperatures still slowly rising through the mid-morning. This should keep afternoon highs in the 80s just a bit less hot than the 90s on Sunday afternoon. Widespread rain and storms are once again likely throughout southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast with some isolated heavy down pours and small hail possible. Storms may start a bit later and linger into the evening. Expect about 60% rain coverage. Fairly typical summer weather expected for the week ahead with warm temperatures and daily showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.