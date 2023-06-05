REPORT: LSU’s Wes Johnson set to become Georgia head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the LSU Tigers have punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals their pitching coach Wes Johnson will reportedly become the next head coach at Georgia according to ESPN’s College Football Senior writer Pete Thamel.

Sources: Georgia is finalizing a deal to make LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson the school’s new head coach. Johnson has extensive SEC experience from his time at LSU, Mississippi State and Arkansas as a pitching coach. pic.twitter.com/PVCfZgHcHB — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 5, 2023

Johnson is finishing up his first year in Baton Rouge where he has coached a potential top-5 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft in SEC Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes. Johnson has MLB experience with the Minnesota Twins.

He also has experience in the SEC having coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas as their pitching coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.