REPORT: LSU’s Wes Johnson set to become Georgia head coach

LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson
LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the LSU Tigers have punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals their pitching coach Wes Johnson will reportedly become the next head coach at Georgia according to ESPN’s College Football Senior writer Pete Thamel.

Johnson is finishing up his first year in Baton Rouge where he has coached a potential top-5 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft in SEC Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes. Johnson has MLB experience with the Minnesota Twins.

He also has experience in the SEC having coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas as their pitching coach.

