State police issue Silver Alert for missing St. Tammany man

Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and...
Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.(Louisiana State Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office for 76-year-old Alan Flattmann. He was last seen by family on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m. He drove away from his residence located at Heather Hollow Dr. in Covington LA. He is believed to be traveling in a Silver Toyota Sienna bearing Louisiana license plate SQH 744.

Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Flattmann should immediately contact the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.

