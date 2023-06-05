Suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Sunday (June 4).

Police identified 41-year-old Michael King of Ponchatoula as wanted in connection with a recent stabbing incident on CC Road.

Police say during the investigation; it was revealed that King had allegedly stabbed another male during an altercation before fleeing the scene before the arrival of the deputies.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

King is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery in connection with the stabbing incident.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts to contact Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.