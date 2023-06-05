BBB Accredited Business
Two sought for intentionally setting fire inside Covington Walmart, officials say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Officials are looking to identify and locate two male suspects accused of lighting a fire inside of the Walmart store on Hwy. 190 in Covington.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was set around 8:15 p.m. on Sun., June 4. The fire reportedly burned an aisle of products in the automotive section. Witnesses say the sprinkler system was set off, drenching products throughout the store.

Investigators released a photo of two suspects believed to be responsible. They say the suspects left the parking lot in a dark-colored, small SUV headed north on Hwy. 190.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is asking for the public's help identifying and locating two male suspects accused of intentionally starting a fire in the automotive section of the Covington Walmart.(LAOSFM)

Around 200 customers were inside the store at the time of the fire, officials say. Everybody was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Covington location says it will be closed “until further notice.”

The SFM is asking anyone with information to call 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

