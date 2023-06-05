Typical summer pattern this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first full week of June will bring a typical summer pattern to the area as we see a mixture of heat and storms.

For your Monday, morning sunshine will give way to afternoon storm chances. Highs should climb into the upper 80s to near 90 in a few spots but then the clouds and storms start popping. Be on the lookout for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and gusty winds in the stronger storm cells. As quickly as they pop up on your head, they will fade just as fast.

Little day-to-day change is expected for the majority of this week. It will be a rinse and repeat type of forecast as sun and storms remain in the forecast through Friday. Highs should trend near normal with 90 pretty common.

All is quiet in the tropics.

