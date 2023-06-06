Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.

According to police, Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted on Thursday, June 1.

Family members confirmed that Hosea Jackson is the father of BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson, one of the officers killed in the 2016 law enforcement ambush in Baton Rouge.

Hosea Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

BRPD said that autopsy results ruled Jackson’s death a homicide because of injuries to his head and neck area.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

