BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive near Fairfields Avenue.

According to police, Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted on Thursday, June 1.

Family members confirmed that Hosea Jackson is the father of BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson, one of the officers killed in the 2016 law enforcement ambush in Baton Rouge.

Hosea Jackson was rushed to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries on Sunday, June 4, police said.

BRPD said that autopsy results ruled Jackson’s death a homicide because of injuries to his head and neck area.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, reacts on the bench with teammates Trey...
Zion Williamson announces he is going to be a father
Gemstone the rhino
Rhino at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo passes away
Michael Thomas returns to practice, speaks after
Michael Thomas returns to practice, speaks after
Thomas missed 14 games last season
Michael Thomas ready for Saints training camp