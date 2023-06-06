BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

The video appears to show the adult encouraging the child to smoke.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle (WAFB)

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted here, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.