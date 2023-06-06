BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle

BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle
BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

The video appears to show the adult encouraging the child to smoke.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle
BRPD investigating video of young child smoking in vehicle(WAFB)

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted here, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

Latest News

From left, Republicans Jeff Landry and Stephen Waguespack are among the candidates running to...
PACs begin airing attack ads hoping to influence Louisiana governor’s race
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply.
Louisiana adults can go to community college for free, window open to apply
Kyron Fazande, 22, was apprehended May 8 in Houston and extradited June 5 to New Orleans, where...
Kyron Fazande, suspect in Mandina’s homicide, extradited from Texas to New Orleans
Two teens arrested on arson allegations after fire set inside Covington Walmart