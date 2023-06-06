Bruce: Summer pm storms for now as temps get hotter late week into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Plenty of moisture and the heat of the day will continue to allow thunderstorms to develop across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through Friday. Some storms will be heavy at times with lightning and it’s not out of the question to get an isolated 1 to 2 inches quickly. Most will be short lived and coverage will diminish into the evening. Showers and storms will help manage temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday.

Bruce: Upper 80s to 90° through mid week. Then a hot dome moves in as temps hit the lower 90s into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/yjI2Aks2yo — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 6, 2023

Expect high temperatures to rise into the mid 90s, but the end of the week as a hot area of high pressure moves in allowing some drier and hotter air to move into the the southeast. We won’t go completely dry, but look for rain coverage to drop and that will mean more heat with highs in the low to middle 90s. The tropics are quiet for now.

