Dates set for LSU-Kentucky super regional in Baton Rouge

LSU has won six national titles. The last one coming in 2009 with a victory over Texas.
LSU has won six national titles. The last one coming in 2009 with a victory over Texas.(Jacques Doucet | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Kentucky will start their super regional matchup on Saturday, June 10, with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch. Game times for Sunday and Monday have yet to be determined. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN.

This will be the Tigers 12th time hosting a super regional. Overall, LSU owns eight super regional titles.

The Tigers are trying to book their 19th trip to Omaha when they go against the Wildcats this weekend.

LSU has won six national titles. The last one coming in 2009 with a victory over Texas.

