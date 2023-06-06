BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FFF: Saints 2023 starting lineup updated

Quarterback Derek Carr leads an explosive offense for the 2023 New Orleans Saints.
Quarterback Derek Carr leads an explosive offense for the 2023 New Orleans Saints.(Kevin Batiste | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Saints starting lineup dissected, Celtic Football Club lose their coach, and a reason why to give a restaurant another chance after a bad experience.

FOOTBALL

The wide receiver depth chart looks much better after Michael Thomas revealed at OTAs he would be ready to go for training camp in July. So what does the starting lineup look like for the Black and Gold, let’s break it all down.

OFFENSE

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR: Michael Thomas

WR: Chris Olave

WR: Rasheed Shaheed

TE: Juwan Johnson

LT: Trevor Penning (Only started one game last season, and he’s dealing with a foot injury, but team wants him to win the job in camp)

LG: Andrus Peat

C: Erik McCoy

RG: Cesar Ruiz

RT: Ryan Ramczyk

DEFENSE

DE: Cam Jordan

DT: Nathan Shepherd

DT: Khalen Saunders

DE: Carl Granderson

LB: Demario Davis

LB: Pete Werner

CB: Paulson Adebo (Alontae Taylor is in battle with Adebo for the spot)

CB: Marshon Lattimore

S: Tyrann Mathieu

S: Marcus Maye

SLOT CB: Bradley Roby

FÚTBOL

For a record-breaking eighth time, Celtic FC won the domestic treble (Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup, League Cup).

But with success, comes other clubs trying to poach your talent.

Tottenham Hotspur did just that, hiring away Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic is used to winning titles, Tottenham Hotspur, not so much. Spurs last won a trophy in 2008.

Postecoglou is a winner, and that’s what Spurs need. But, with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle in the English Premier League, it’ll be tough to achieve that goal.

FOOD

A year ago, bad service at Copeland’s kept us away from every returning.

This past week, the exile ended, and I’m glad it happened.

The service was fantastic. The food was also divine. Crawfish bread, broccoli bites, spinach and artichoke dip, gumbo, red beans and rice were all quite tasty.

So what’s the message here. Sometimes it just isn’t your day. Kitchen is backed up, someone called in sick, it happens.

Yes, it’s a bummer, but always give places a second chance. For me, it was well worth it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

Latest News

Michael Thomas returned to OTAs on Tuesday.
Thomas says he’ll be ‘full speed’ at day 1 of Saints training camp
Michael Thomas returns to practice, speaks after
Michael Thomas returns to practice, speaks after
Thomas missed 14 games last season
Michael Thomas ready for Saints training camp
Dennis Allen reacts to Michael Thomas attending OTA