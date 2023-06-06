FFF: Saints 2023 starting lineup updated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Saints starting lineup dissected, Celtic Football Club lose their coach, and a reason why to give a restaurant another chance after a bad experience.

FOOTBALL

The wide receiver depth chart looks much better after Michael Thomas revealed at OTAs he would be ready to go for training camp in July. So what does the starting lineup look like for the Black and Gold, let’s break it all down.

OFFENSE

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Alvin Kamara

WR: Michael Thomas

WR: Chris Olave

WR: Rasheed Shaheed

TE: Juwan Johnson

LT: Trevor Penning (Only started one game last season, and he’s dealing with a foot injury, but team wants him to win the job in camp)

LG: Andrus Peat

C: Erik McCoy

RG: Cesar Ruiz

RT: Ryan Ramczyk

DEFENSE

DE: Cam Jordan

DT: Nathan Shepherd

DT: Khalen Saunders

DE: Carl Granderson

LB: Demario Davis

LB: Pete Werner

CB: Paulson Adebo (Alontae Taylor is in battle with Adebo for the spot)

CB: Marshon Lattimore

S: Tyrann Mathieu

S: Marcus Maye

SLOT CB: Bradley Roby

FÚTBOL

For a record-breaking eighth time, Celtic FC won the domestic treble (Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup, League Cup).

But with success, comes other clubs trying to poach your talent.

Tottenham Hotspur did just that, hiring away Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new Head Coach on a four-year contract 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2023

Celtic is used to winning titles, Tottenham Hotspur, not so much. Spurs last won a trophy in 2008.

Postecoglou is a winner, and that’s what Spurs need. But, with Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle in the English Premier League, it’ll be tough to achieve that goal.

FOOD

A year ago, bad service at Copeland’s kept us away from every returning.

This past week, the exile ended, and I’m glad it happened.

The service was fantastic. The food was also divine. Crawfish bread, broccoli bites, spinach and artichoke dip, gumbo, red beans and rice were all quite tasty.

So what’s the message here. Sometimes it just isn’t your day. Kitchen is backed up, someone called in sick, it happens.

Yes, it’s a bummer, but always give places a second chance. For me, it was well worth it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.