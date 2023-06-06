BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile shot Monday night in Treme, NOPD says

A juvenile boy was reported shot Monday (June 5) inside a home in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile boy was shot Monday night inside a Treme home, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD has not disclosed the boy’s age or condition, nor yet explained the circumstances of the shooting. The incident was reported at 7:24 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue.

Police said the boy was shot at least once to his body and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

