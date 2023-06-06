BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kyron Fazande, suspect in Mandina’s homicide, extradited from Texas to New Orleans

Kyron Fazande, 22, was apprehended May 8 in Houston and extradited June 5 to New Orleans, where...
Kyron Fazande, 22, was apprehended May 8 in Houston and extradited June 5 to New Orleans, where he is accused of a murder and attempted murder outside Mandina's restaurant on April 28.(Fort Bend County (Texas) Jail)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kyron Fazande, the Chalmette man accused of murdering a server outside Mandina’s restaurant in April and wounding a patron inside, has been extradited from Texas to New Orleans on Monday (June 5).

Jail records show Fazande was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Monday at 8:59 p.m. The 22-year-old has been booked with single counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Fazande is accused of killing Mandina’s waiter Hilbert Walker III outside the famed Mid-City restaurant and wounding a Chicago woman who was dining inside. New Orleans police said she was struck by a bullet that came through the wall.

Related coverage

Customers return to Mandina’s, as slain employee mourned by Sophie B. Wright High School

Suspect in fatal Mandina’s shooting arrested in Houston, authorities say

Mandina’s murder suspect Kyron Fazande also accused of killing teen in Texas

Fazande also has been accused of a murder in Houston, where authorities said he was hiding out with a girlfriend in the days after the Mandina’s shooting.

Houston police said last week that Fazande is suspected of fatally shooting a masked teenager in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he was staying. Witnesses reported seeing the masked 15-year-old looking into parked cars before he was shot in the head.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says

Latest News

Two teens arrested on arson allegations after fire set inside Covington Walmart
A man and woman were reported shot Monday night (June 5) at a home in the 13000 block of Sevres...
Man, woman shot Monday night near Michoud area, NOPD says
Juvenile boy shot Monday inside Treme home, NOPD says
Man, woman injured in double shooting near Michoud area, NOPD says