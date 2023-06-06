Man, woman shot Monday night near Michoud area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and woman were wounded Monday night (June 5) in a double shooting near the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

New Orleans police said the victims were shot around 7:47 p.m. in the 13000 block of Sevres Street. The NOPD did not disclose the victims’ identities, ages or conditions, nor explain the circumstances of the double shooting.

The NOPD said the female victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle, while the male victim was transported by New Orleans EMS for hospital care.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

