Michael Thomas present at Saints OTA

Michael Thomas missed 14 games last season with a toe injury. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Michael Thomas attended the Saints OTA on Tuesday. Thomas worked off to the side with all of the Black and Gold QB’s, but didn’t participate in practice.

Thomas spent a lot of time with new Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Thomas is nursing a toe injury. He missed 14 games last season.

After the practice, Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave a timeline update on Thomas.

“Our focus is getting him ready for training camp,” said Allen.

Next big question for Thomas, will he be fully participating in the training camp practices.

“That’s hope and our expectation. We’re excited about it. Mike is an important piece of our offense. When he’s playing at the level that he’s capable of playing at, we’re a much better offense,” said Allen.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

