New Orleans shooting suspect killed by Jefferson Parish deputy at Metairie apartment

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man suspected of involvement in a shooting in New Orleans was fatally shot by Jefferson Parish deputies Tuesday (June 6) as he tried to escape from a Metairie apartment complex, authorities said.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto did not identify the dead suspect, but said the man was well known to law enforcement in both Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

“He’s a known suspect we’ve dealt with numerous times before, with drugs and guns,” Lopinto said. “He’s been arrested numerous times in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans.”

According to Lopinto, New Orleans police had obtained an arrest warrant for the man because of his suspected involvement in an earlier shooting in the city. The NOPD had asked the JPSO’s help searching for the man, who was known to live either in or near The Lumiere apartments at 3301 West Esplanade Avenue.

Lopinto said JPSO deputies spotted the vehicle the man was last seen driving -- a car reported stolen out of New Orleans -- and were preparing to set up surveillance on the unocccupied car when the suspect returned to it.

Lopinto said deputies advanced on the vehicle and tried to block it in, but the suspect reversed against a fence and drove forward attempting to escape.

As the suspect drove toward an advancing deputy, Lopinto said, “My deputy ended up firing shots into the windshield and killed him on scene.”

Lopinto said he believed the fatal barrage of gunfire was justified.

“He put one of our deputy’s lives in danger, and they used the proper force,” Lopinto said, adding the officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

The JPSO said no other injuries were reported and no other suspects were at large. The agency said two of the deputies at the scene were wearing body-worn cameras.

