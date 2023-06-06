BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Summer storms help keep heat in check

Temperatures rise with drier conditions towards the end of the week
Some drier air will push in from the northeast towards the end of the week allowing highs to warm up with less rain coverage.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plenty of moisture and the heat of the day will continue to allow thunderstorms to develop across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Some storms will be heavy at times with lightning and it’s not out of the question to get an isolated 1 to 2 inches quickly. Most will be short lived and coverage will diminish into the evening. Showers and storms will help manage temperatures with highs leveling out in the upper 80s today. Expect high temperatures to rise into the mid 90s, but the end of the week as a trough digs south allowing some drier air to move into the the southeast. We won’t go completely dry, but look for rain coverage to drop and that will mean more heat with highs in the low to middle 90s. The tropics are quiet for now.

