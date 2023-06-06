BBB Accredited Business
President of Endymion elected Captain following Muniz passing

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dan Kelly, the President of the Krewe of Endymion, was elected to carry on the late Ed Muniz’s legacy as captain of the super krewe.

The decision came during a meeting of the Krewe’s Board of Directors on June 5.

Kelly was elected to become Muniz’s successor.

Muniz, Endymion’s founder and longest-reigning Captain in the history of New Orleans Mardi Gras, passed away at the age of 83 in May.

