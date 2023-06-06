Survivor seeks justice as convicted supervisor avoids jail time in juvenile sex crime case

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A North Shore woman is determined to move forward with her after being sexually victimized by her supervisor.

Despite her efforts to seek justice, Gabrielle Jameson’s abuser received no jail time, leaving her frustrated and traumatized.

“I’m still in therapy for it now,” she told Fox 8.

Jameson, who is now 20, says she was 16 and working for a home marketing knife company when her 23-year-old supervisor, Jeremy Schake, forced her to have sex with him. She pressed charges after Schake had coerced her into signing a document threatening her with jail time if she ever spoke about the assault.

“It was such a disturbing thing. I was so excited about my first job where I can make money. It turned into the storm of chaos and confusion that I’m still trying to process,” Jameson said.

Schake pleaded guilty and was convicted of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile. Instead of getting the maximum 10-year sentence, Schake received three years of active probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Jameson’s attorney, Tony LeMon, is pushing for a reexamination of the case. He says ADA Iain Dover told the judge that Jameson did not want Schake to go to jail. LeMon believes Dover should be sanctioned for prosecutorial misconduct.

“On the morning of sentencing, he asked my client to go on the stand and give a very emotional witness impact statement, knowing all along, he had agreed to give probation to this defendant,” LeMon says.

Although two lower courts supported Jameson’s legal challenge, citing prosecutorial misconduct, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled against her and her attorney, citing prosecutorial immunity - a law that LeMon says is being misapplied to this case.

Schake’s attorney, Vincent Wynne, declined to comment on the latest attempts to secure a rehearing. He maintained that his client has already faced consequences for his actions and will continue to do so.

The St. Tammany District Attorney’s Office and ADA Dover also declined to comment.

