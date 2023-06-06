BBB Accredited Business
Thomas says he’ll be ‘full speed’ at day 1 of Saints training camp

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas missed the final 14 games of last season and has only played in 10 games over the last three seasons.

Thomas attended the Saints’ eighth OTA, but worked on the side, not participating in practice. Thomas was asked after the workout what his timeline is for returning to the field.

“We’re going to be ready for training camp. Day one out there with the team, full speed, like the old days, what everyone is used to,” said Michael Thomas.

Thomas also spent a lot of time at the OTA hanging with new quarterback Derek Carr.

“He’s been amazing. I can’t wait to play with him. Just being out there, and create, execute something special with him,” said Thomas.

