A typical summer pattern the rest of this week

A mixture of sun and storms can be expected each day
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more “normal” than this as we’ve settled in to June perfectly with the right mixture of heat, humidity and storms.

Storm chances will begin a bit earlier on your Tuesday as scattered storms along the coast will translate inland through the morning. Rain chances will be around 40% as we see that mix of sun and storms across the area. Highs will climb into the upper 80s but most of you will stay below 90 again for today.

Moving forward for the rest of this week it’s hard to tell one day from another. One thing that will happen is we’ll return to 90 degree afternoon highs but the storm chances do remain in the forecast. A 30-40% coverage each day looks like a good bet.

Eventually I do see signs of less storm activity and more heat for next week. It could in fast be our first heat wave of summer looking at the overall pattern. It’s something to watch in the long range forecast.

All is quiet in the tropics outside of a non-tropical low in the North Atlantic but that’s certainly of no concern to us.

