BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Video showing gunman shooting toward houses under investigation, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting captured on video that has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, an unidentified person is seen raising a handgun out of the window of a moving vehicle before firing indiscriminately toward houses.

The video was shared by the profile @getyourkidsnola on Instagram.

It is unclear where the video took place. The NOPD says it is actively investigating.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

Latest News

Mandina's memorial grows
Mandina’s murder suspect left driver’s license, social security card in getaway vehicle, warrant states
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans shooting suspect killed by Jefferson Parish deputy at Metairie apartment
Police Lights
Beating death victim identified as father of officer killed in 2016 ambush
Gabrielle Jameson
Survivor seeks justice as convicted supervisor avoids jail time in juvenile sex crime case