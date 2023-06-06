BBB Accredited Business
Zion Williamson announces he is going to be a father

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, reacts on the bench with teammates Trey...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, left, reacts on the bench with teammates Trey Murphy III, center, and Jonas Valanciunas, right, from the bench following a score against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans family is growing!

In a gender reveal video, Zion Williamson and his partner, Ahkeema, are expecting a girl.

“If you don’t know anything else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you,” Williamson says to open the video.

The party took place Saturday in New Orleans.

“Thank you God for blessing my family with an addition,” Ahkeema wrote on Instagram. “We will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection, and a family. We are so grateful for baby Williamson.”

