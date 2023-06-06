Zurich Classic ‘surprised’ by PGA, Saudi merger, unsure of tournament impacts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Director of the Zurich Classic says he did not know ahead of time about the PGA Tour’s massive merger with Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf and is unsure of what impacts it might have.

Steve Worthy, CEO of Fore! Kids Foundation and tournament director of the Zurich Classic, says he was surprised by the announcement.

“We are as surprised as everyone else by this announcement. We have received no information beyond what is in today’s press release, but we are hoping for some clarity soon on how this will affect our tournament and our ability to generate funds for children’s charities in the New Orleans area. As soon as we learn more, we will share with our partners, sponsors and fans,” Worthy said in a statement.

The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to The PGA Tour ended its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s golf venture and now is joining forces with it, making a stunning announcement Tuesday of a merger that creates a commercial operation with the Public Investment Fund and the European tour.

As part of the deal, the sides immediately are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

The announcement comes a year after LIV Golf began.

The agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights — including LIV Golf — with those of the PGA and European tours. The new entity has not been named.

