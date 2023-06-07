The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year again - hurricane season officially began on Thursday, June 1.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June 1 to November 30, but tropical activity can start or end outside of these dates. The peak of hurricane season is September 10 and the majority of tropical activity falls between mid-August and mid-October.

Early-season Storm

This year’s tropical season has already begun.

In re-assessment of a low-pressure system that formed in mid-January off the northeastern coast of the U.S., the National Hurricane Center determined that the system should be designated as a subtropical storm.

This system will therefore be numbered as the first cyclone of 2023 with the identification number AL012023. This means that the next system that forms during the 2023 Atlantic season will be designated as AL022023 and will be the second storm of the season.

The First Named Storm

The 2023 hurricane season has already checked off the first name of the Atlantic basin list, “Arlene”.

The tropical disturbance, AL022023, became a tropical depression on June 1st in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It briefly intensified into Tropical Storm Arlene on June 2 with sustained winds of 40 mph. It quickly weakened to a post-tropical cyclone the next day as it moved south into dry air and wind shear.

The next name on the list will be “Bret”.

Hurricane Season Outlook

This year’s season is forecast to be below normal. Colorado State University meteorologists predict 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes. NOAA also released its hurricane season outlook with ........ From 1991 to 2020, the average hurricane season has 14 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, and 3.2 major hurricanes.

Many factors play into the changing forecast each year. Climate patterns like the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Cycle influence hurricane season. ENSO is driven by the sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This year, we are entering the El Niño phase of the cycle, meaning the eastern Pacific is warmer. During this phase of ENSO, hurricane formation is typically stifled due to increased vertical wind shear in the Atlantic.

Another factor that is important for hurricane formation is sea surface temperatures (SST) in the Atlantic. Warm water helps fuel cyclones, so warmer SSTs are more conducive to hurricane formation. The SSTs in the Atlantic are at record-warm temperatures this year according to CSU scientists. These factors will compete with each other to either bolster or hinder hurricane season.

What’s New this Year?

There are some changes being implemented this year by the National Hurricane Center.

The biggest change this year will be to the Tropical Weather Outlook. This product has been extended from 5 days to 7 days and will now include Invest number information. The Tropical Weather Outlook provides information on disturbances in the Atlantic basin with tropical cyclone formation potential. A 2-day formation probability is provided, and it will now include a 7-day formation probability in place of a 5-day. The invest identification numbers will also be added to the geographic headers within the Tropical Weather Outlook text product. These numbers are composed of a 2-letter basin identifier (e.g., AL) and a 2-digit number that begins with a 9.

The experimental Peak Storm Surge Forecast graphic the NHC has been issuing since 2020 will become operational this year. This graphic shows the peak storm surge inundation values from the Tropical Cyclone Public Advisory when storm surge watches or warnings are in effect. These watches and warnings are only issued in the Atlantic basin for the U.S. East and Gulf coasts and in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This new graphic is available 15 minutes after the release of the Tropical Cyclone Public Advisory.

A potential storm surge flooding map will now also be available in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This product has been available in the U.S. and depicts the geographical areas where inundation from storm surge could occur and how high above ground the water could reach in those areas. The map will take into account flooding from the ocean, adjoining tidal rivers, sounds, and bays. It will also take into account normal astronomical tides, land elevation, and uncertainties in track, landfall location, intensity, forward speed, and the size of the cyclone.

Another change this year will be the removal of watch and warning information in the Tropical Cyclone Forecast/Advisory. In the past, a list of watches and warnings for the storm has been listed in the text product of the Forecast/Advisory. This will be removed to reduce duplicate information and errors.

The National Hurricane Center is also using a new hurricane forecast model available to the public for the first time. In use behind the scenes since the 2020 season, this new model has proven to be up to 15% more accurate in track and intensity with a higher resolution output. It’s called the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) and it’s expected to eventually become NOAA’s primary hurricane forecast model.

How to Stay Informed

As we head into hurricane season, it is important to have multiple ways to stay up to date on the latest tropical information.

