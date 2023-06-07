Bruce: Temps on the rise as we head into mid June

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As we head into mid June temperatures will be on the rise. Each day through next week we will be near 90° and by Sunday through Wednesday highs will average 93-95°. Rain chances in the 30-40% range through Saturday, then by Sunday a high dome of high pressure moves in from the southwest taking temps into the lower to middle 90s. rain chances during that period go down to ness than 20%.

As we head into mid June, temps will be on the rise. As we head into late weekend and next week, highs top out in the low to mid 90s. pic.twitter.com/SgKEdGw8bv — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 7, 2023

The onshore flow is now along the Florida coast and most of our area is seeing a northerly flow keeping things on the drier side. More dry air is expected to move in for the end of the week keeping rain coverage on the lower side. Less rain and cloud cover mean those summer temps move in.

