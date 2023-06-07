BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Queen Bess Island

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUEEN BESS ISLAND, La. (WVUE) - Located barely three miles from Grand Isle, tiny Queen Bess Island is only a few dozen acres in size. But what it does for the Brown Pelican and other coastal birds is enormous.

The shoreline of Queen Bess, fortified with rocks that help hold the island together, is crowded with pelicans loafing at the water’s edge. Dave McNamara takes us where you can hear the constant screeching of laughing gulls and other seabirds, nesting in the coastal shrubs, grasses and sand in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

