LSU no longer the favorite to win College World Series

LSU and Kentucky start their three-game series on Saturday.
LSU and Kentucky start their three-game series on Saturday.(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the preseason, LSU was the unanimous favorite to win the College World Series. But, the Tigers slide on the back end of the regular season and the SEC Tournament has LSU second-best in the betting odds according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Wake Forest (+300), coached by former UNO coach Tom Walter, is the current favorite to win it all in Omaha.

LSU (+350) is right behind the Demon Deacons in the title odds. Florida (+500), Virginia (+750), and Tennessee (+1200) round out the top-5. LSU owns six national titles in college baseball.

On Saturday, the Tigers (-230) are favored to beat Kentucky (+185). First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

