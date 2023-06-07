LSU’s Crews, Skenes named finalists for Golden Spikes Award

CARY, N.C. (WAFB) - LSU superstars Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes have been named finalists for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award by USA Today on Wednesday, June 7.

This is the 45th year of the award and honors the top amateur baseball player in the nation who best exhibits exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.

Crews and Skenes join Florida sophomore Jac Caglianone as the other finalist.

“USA Baseball is honored to name Jac Caglianone, Dylan Crews, and Paul Skenes the finalists for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award,” said USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler. “All three of these athletes are beyond worthy of this recognition, thanks to both their terrific play on the field and their tremendous character off the field. The winner of this award will join a long list of established and successful baseball players, and we look forward to crowning the recipient of the 45th Golden Spikes Award later this month.”

Crews is projected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming MLB Draft in July. He has reached base in all 61 games for the Tigers, including a 26-game hitting streak during the season. Crews ranks as one of the top players in several categories, he’s second in on-base percentage at .573, second in runs scored with 87, he’s third in batting average at .432.

The junior center fielder leads the SEC in batting average, hits (95), on-base percentage, runs scored, and walks (61) and has a 1.000 fielding percentage.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

He was also named the MVP of the Baton Rouge Regional as well as becoming the first player to win SEC Player of the Year in consecutive years.

Skenes, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, ranks second in school history in strikeouts in a single season (179) trailing only Ben McDonald, LSU’s lone Golden Spikes Award winner.

The Air Force transfer sits at the top of the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (16.22) and WHIP (0.79). He has been at the front of the Tigers’ rotation on their run to the NCAA Super Regional, going 11-2 with a 1.90 ERA, which ranks No. 4 in the country.

Skenes also leads the SEC in almost every pitching category, including batting average against (.171), ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins. He has allowed three or fewer runs in all but one start in his first season at LSU, including 10 outings permitting one or zero runs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.