Mother arrested following juvenile’s escape from custody

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNOE) - A mother has been arrested following the escape of her son from the Office of Juvenile Justice custody on June 1.

Louisiana State Police say Curtis Tassin’s mother, Kenione Rogers, 32, arranged transportation following his escape from the Juvenile Justice Center.

On June 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rogers through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court for principle to simple escape, accessory after the fact to simple escape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Rogers was arrested on June 6 and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison.

Tassin evaded custody while en route to a court hearing in New Orleans. Authorities say Tassin had escaped three times from juvenile facilities, was involved in an armed robbery, and a stolen truck incident that ended in a crash.

Residents in the neighborhood near the Juvenile Justice Center, where Tassin escaped on Wednesday, say they had no notification he was on the loose.

A woman living in Algiers says she called the police when she saw Tassin with her grandson.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

